An international event has been held to raise the voice of hundreds of families whose children were abducted by the PKK terrorist organization, or its Syrian branch the YPG.

Türkiye's central Nevsehir province on Saturday hosted the first international Diyarbakir mothers' congress, which brought together artists, academics and journalists.

Organized by the Media Platform Association in cooperation with the Turkish Interior Ministry and Directorate of Communications, the congress addressed issues such as new social movement, emotional labor, media sociology, belonging and belief, and women's resistance.

Addressing the congress, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said terrorism is Türkiye's "red line," adding: "We will never allow this. We are behind the will of the mothers until the end."

Mustafa Acikgoz, a Justice and Development (AK) Party lawmaker from Nevsehir, said: "It is a crime against humanity that children are kidnapped and given weapons in their hands."

Acikgoz added that the mothers show resistance against both the HDP and the PKK, and also against western countries that use them in the region.

