Indonesia and Malaysia have decided to work together to defend their lifeline – the exports of palm oil– that has become a new target of the European Union.

On December 6, the European Union signed an agreement to fight global deforestation, naming palm oil production as one of the causes of large-scale deforestation.

The two Muslim countries meet more than 85 percent of global palm oil demand. Millions of farmers – most of them small landholders – depend on palm oil plantations to provide for their families.

The Southeast Asian neighbours and close allies will work to promote the commodity through the Council of Palm Oil Producing Countries, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Monday.

Widodo’s comments came after a meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who is in Indonesia on his first foreign trip since taking office in November.

What are the EU measures about?

When the regulation is adopted into law, it will oblige the EU’s 27 member states to cut imports of commodities which they believe are responsible for the destruction of forested areas, especially rainforests.

The plan is to stop suppliers from selling palm oil, cattle, soy, coffee, cocoa, timber, rubber and products made from these commodities, such as chocolate, leather and furniture, in the EU markets.

It is part of a broader EU effort to scale down the bloc’s carbon footprint. The argument goes that these commodities are increasingly being planted on farms, which have encroached onto forested regions.

Does it ban all imports?

No, it does not. As per the regulations, the companies involved in the trade of these commodities and related products must ensure that they haven’t been grown or produced on land that was deforested after December 2020.

This means a Malaysian farmer who has been harvesting palm oil in a deforested region before the cut-off date wouldn’t need to worry about the sale of his produce.