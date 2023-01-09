Few can forget the 1970s Hollywood symbol of American masculinity, ‘Dirty’ Harry Callahan. An inspector with the San Francisco Police Department, Callahan would often go beyond the boundaries of convention (and the law) to “get the job done” and stop the bad guys in their tracks – often fatally. With his trademark Smith and Wesson Model 29, Harry would often shoot first, ask questions later, and show no remorse.

Here’s the thing – he’s a fictional character from an era that has since moved on. To my greatest dismay, I cannot say the same about the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry.

The disgraced British royal now fancies himself as the British aristocracy’s answer to the American antihero, trading in the Model 29 for the much more lethal Apache gunship, even as he brags about killing dozens of Afghans in his memoir.

Why a rich prince-turned-socialite would feel the need to write a tell-all biography at the ripe old age of 38 is beyond me. But what is clear is that he could not care less about the blood he spills – so long as he gets a publishing deal out of it and makes some money by adding yet more scandal to his life.

Cold-blooded killer or bullied little brother?

Harry’s autobiography – hilariously titled Spare because he felt like a spare tyre compared to his elder brother and heir to the British crown, Prince William – was not due to be released until next week. However, the Spanish edition accidentally went on sale early, and the press that Harry hates so dearly have been poring over it.

While I have not read it, nor will I waste my time reading it, the excerpts that have now been widely publicised by the media are sometimes tragic, sometimes horrifying, and sometimes downright comical. Harry is clearly trying to paint himself as some kind of tragic hero, having fought for his country, loyally served his family, and now – and due to his choice of spouse, American actress Meghan Markle – standing up for what is right against his allegedly racist family and leaving his royal riches behind.

I am certain, however, that thoughts of race were far from Harry’s mind as he admitted killing at least 25 Afghans during his military service there. No, far from it, the prince who once thought it was a great idea to parade about as a Nazi could never be a racist.

Even funnier is that Harry used his memoirs to accuse Prince William and his wife of having encouraged him to don the uniform of the Third Reich. Meghan can rest easy, knowing her husband is colour and race blind, and that it was actually, again, Harry’s family’s fault.

No wonder, then, that he also claims William roughed him up recently in an argument over Meghan. The heir to the British throne was so enraged by his younger sibling that he apparently grabbed him by his collar and knocked him onto his back, leaving him with "scrapes and bruises." After that hiding, it is quite clear that Harry is not so Dirty Harry after all.