Canada has finalised an agreement with Lockheed Martin Corp and the United States government to purchase 88 F-35 fighter jets, government officials said.

According to Monday's announcement, the first four aircraft are anticipated to be delivered in 2026, with full operational capacity for the fleet expected between 2032 and 2034.

The government has budgeted about $15 billion for the purchase in what is the largest investment in the Royal Canadian Air Force in more than 30 years.

Each jet costs about $85 million. The full life cycle of the programme is expected to cost $52 billion.

Canada has a close defence relationship with the United States, which includes using fighter jets together to defend North American air space.

The announcement comes as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to meet with US President Joe Biden at the North American Leaders’ Summit in Mexico.

READ MORE: Why are global arms sales increasing despite the pandemic?