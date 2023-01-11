Seventeen people have died in Algeria in several cases of carbon monoxide poisoning, emergency services said, as plummeting temperatures push people to use crude heaters emitting dangerous fumes.

Nine members of the same family - a couple, their five children and two relatives - were found at their home in the city of Bou Saada, around 250 kilometres (155 miles) south of Algiers, the civil defence agency said on its Facebook page on Tuesday.

In the northeastern province of Setif, a couple and their four children were also found dead overnight after apparently breathing toxic fumes from their heater, the agency said.

Deadly gas

Two other people suffocated in the northwestern city of Mostaganem, the service added.