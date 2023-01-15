Iran will receive Russian Su-35 fighter jets within three months under an agreement with Moscow, an Iranian parliamentarian has said.

Shahriar Heidari, a member of the parliament's National Security Committee, told Tasnim News Agency on Sunday that the jets will arrive in Iran in the coming Iranian year, which begins March 21.

According to Heidari, Tehran has also ordered a number of other military equipment from Russia, including air defence systems, missile systems and helicopters, most of which will also arrive soon.

According to media reports, Iran will also receive 24 twin-engine, highly manoeuvrable fourth-generation fighter jets that will be used primarily for "air superiority missions."

Some of the fighters are expected to be based at the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force (IRIAF) Tactical Air Base (TAB) 8, located in the city of Isfahan in central Iran.

Last September, Iranian media reported that Air Force chief Hamid Vahedi said "the purchase of the Sukhoi 35 from Russia is being considered" by the Iranian air force.

READ MORE: Russia and Iran: Between competitive partnership and rivalry

Growing military ties

Iran and Russia have signed important agreements in recent months to strengthen their economic, trade, energy, and military cooperation.

Both countries are targeted by stringent Western sanctions — Iran after the US unilaterally pulled out of the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers, and Russia since the start of the war in Ukraine in February.

The two countries have responded to the sanctions by boosting cooperation in key areas to help prop up their economies.

Iran has not acquired any new combat aircraft in recent years, except some Russian MiG-29 Fulcrum fighters it purchased in the 1990s.

In 2007, the two countries concluded a contract for the purchase of Russia's S-300 anti-missile system, but Moscow suspended the sale in 2010 in compliance with a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution against Iran's nuclear programme.