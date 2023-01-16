Elon Musk, the maverick owner of Tesla and Twitter and one of the world’s wealthiest men, paid a ‘true tax rate’ of about three percent between 2014 and 2018. On the other hand, Aber Christine, a flour vendor in Uganda, made $80 a month and paid a tax rate of 40 percent.

These numbers have underscored the stark inequality between the global haves and have-nots, as the London-based charity Oxfam pointed out in its report titled ‘Survival of the Richest’ – released to coincide with the annual World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland, between January 16-20.

The world’s richest one percent reaped over two-thirds of the $42 trillion in new wealth created since 2020, which is “nearly twice as much money as the bottom 99 percent of the world’s population”. It added that for the first time in 25 years, extreme wealth and extreme poverty have expanded together.

“Billionaires’ wealth is growing by $2.7 billion each day, while at least 1.7 billion people currently reside in nations where inflation is exceeding incomes,” said the report.

In addition, half of the world’s billionaires reside in nations that do not impose inheritance taxes on their direct descendants, putting them on track to leave $5 trillion to their heirs—more than Africa’s entire GDP.

According to the World Bank, the world is likely seeing the most significant increase in global inequality and poverty since WW2. Moreover, with debt obligations spiralling out of control, all nations are on the verge of bankruptcy.

The poorest nations spend four times more on debt repayment than healthcare, frequently to wealthy, unscrupulous private lenders. Numerous others are preparing drastic spending cuts.

According to the Oxfam report, 7 in 10 countries will decrease spending over the next five years, amounting to $7.8 trillion in total.