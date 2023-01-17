Three leading international aid agencies have partially resumed their activities in Afghanistan after the Taliban administration’s assurance to allow female workers to carry out their work.

"We have received clear, reliable assurances from relevant authorities that our female staff will be safe and can work without obstruction," Save the Children said in a statement on Tuesday, confirming they had resumed work in the health sector in the past few days.

Save the Children said they are resuming health, nutrition and some education services, while the rest of the programmes are still suspended.

"With the overarching ban still in place, our other activities where we do not have reliable assurances that our female colleagues can work, remain on hold."

The International Rescue Committee and CARE also confirmed they had resumed work with women staff in the health sector.

Save the Children, IRC and CARE suspended their operations in late December in protest against a government order banning Afghan women from aid work, the latest rollback of women's rights in the country.

The international community has been urging the Taliban government in a series of high-level meetings to reverse the order banning women in the aid sector, which was expected to have heavy consequences on aid flows coming into the country.

Abdul Rahman Habib, the spokesman for the ministry of economy that ordered the ban, told AFP news agency that it was "a need for our society" that women were allowed to work in the health sector.

"We need them to support the malnourished children and other women who need health services. They (women staff) are working in line with our religious and cultural values."

READ MORE: Gunmen shoot dead Afghan woman ex-politician

'New guidelines'

Two aid officials said negotiations were ongoing with the authorities to allow women to work in other sectors, including education, water, sanitation and food distribution.

"We are hopeful that there will be new guidelines soon," said an aid official with a foreign NGO, who asked not to be named.

The authorities might "selectively open" other sectors for women, another aid worker said, also speaking on condition of anonymity.