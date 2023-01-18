Ukraine's interior minister was among at least 15 people killed on Wednesday morning when a helicopter crashed near a nursery outside Kiev, Ukrainian officials said.

Officials said nine people on board the aircraft and six on the ground, including three children, were killed when the French-made Super Puma helicopter crashed in a residential area in the suburb of Brovary on the capital's eastern outskirts.

Earlier, officials had given an initial death toll of 18.

The regional governor said 29 other people were injured, including 15 children.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the crash a "terrible tragedy".

"As of this minute, 3 children died. The pain is unspeakable," he said in a statement.

Here is how some world leaders reacted:

Türkiye

The Turkish foreign minister has extended condolences to Ukraine over crash.

"I learned with great sorrow the news about the helicopter crash in Brovary near Kyiv, claiming many lives including #Ukraine’s Interior Minister," Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Twitter.

Ukraine"A great loss for the government team and the entire state. My sincere condolences to the families of all the victims. I instructed (officials) to immediately create a special group for a detailed investigation of all the circumstances of the tragedy," Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said on Telegram.

"The purpose of the helicopter flight was to carry out work in one of the hotspots of our country where hostilities are ongoing. The interior minister was heading there," the deputy head of the Ukrainian presidential office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, said on Wednesday on local television.

READ MORE: Live blog: Ukraine minister among 18 dead in helicopter crash near nursery