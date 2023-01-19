Protesters from all over Peru have continued to converge in capital Lima, determined to make their voices heard during two days of planned demonstrations against the government of President Dina Boluarte, as one demonstrator died in clashes with police in the country's south.

"We are coming to make our voices heard. We are tremendously forgotten," villager Edwin Condori, 43, from the Cusco region, told the AFP news agency on Wednesday.

Thousands of protesters from rural areas are descending on Lima this week to keep up the pressure against the government, often defying a state of emergency declared to try to maintain order.

The mass demonstrations will repeat the call for Boluarte to resign, the dissolution of parliament and fresh elections, while counterprotests already under way have rejected those demands, a sign of divisions wracking the Andean country.

With tensions mounting, many poor and Indigenous demonstrators were already making their presence felt on Tuesday in the capital, where police used smoke canisters against marchers who gathered ahead of the larger mobilisations.

Peru's General Confederation of Workers called a strike on Thursday.

"We want Dina Boluarte's resignation. We don't feel that she represents us," said Jesus Gomez.

"We have come in an organised way to take over Lima, to paralyse Lima, to be heard," added Gomez, an agricultural engineer from Chumbivilcas in the Cusco region.

But the president warned protesters that "the rule of law cannot be hostage to the whims" of a single group of people.

The South American country has been rocked by over five weeks of deadly protests since the ouster and arrest of her predecessor Pedro Castillo in early December.

The latest death brings the number of people to have died in clashes between protesters and security forces to 43, largely in the country's south and east, according to Peru's human rights ombudsman.

The 35-year-old woman, who died in clashes with police in the Andean town of Macusani, "was admitted to emergency services without vital signs," said San Martin de Porres hospital where she was taken. At least one person was injured.

The mob additionally burned a police station and judicial headquarters, according to local media, with officers rescued by helicopter.

Peru's protests began in its Andean south, with the Puno region, home to the historically neglected Indigenous Aymara community, serving as the epicentre.

