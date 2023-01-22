Burkina Faso's military government has told France it wants its troops stationed in the country to leave within a month, the state news agency AIB reported.

"The Burkinabe government last Wednesday denounced the accord which has governed, since 2018, the presence of French armed forces on its territory," said AIB, adding that it had given France a month to complete its troop pull-out.

A source close to the government said the authorities had called for "the departure of French soldiers in a short time".

The decision is a sign of a further deterioration of relations between France and its former colony since a September 2022 military coup.

Rekindling ties with Russia

Hundreds demonstrated against Paris in the capital Ouagadougou on Friday, chanting anti-France slogans and wielding placards calling on the French army to leave the country.