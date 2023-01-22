Outrage over a Quran-burning incident in Sweden has ignited a second day of protests in Türkiye, reflecting a growing global condemnation against anti-Muslim hatred while complicating the already tense diplomatic relations between the two nations.

Some 250 people gathered outside the Swedish Consulate in Istanbul on Sunday, holding flags and banners that said “We condemn Sweden’s state-supported Islamophobia.”

Anti-Muslim activist Rasmus Paludan burned a copy of Islam’s holy book outside the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm on Saturday, sparking protests in Istanbul and Ankara that night.

A sign on a window of the Swedish Consulate read: “We do not share that book-burning idiot’s view.”

Mustafa Demircan, one of the protesters, said the act of burning the Quran should not be considered an act protected by the right of free expression.

READ MORE: Türkiye strongly condemns 'vile attack' against Quran in Sweden

Also on Sunday, a group of young people visited churches in the central Artuklu district of Türkiye's Mardin province, handing out roses to church officials and condemning the burning of the Quran.

Ibrahim Halil Yetim, a member of the group, who recorded their efforts on video, said they decided to follow the advice of Islam's Prophet Muhammad and express their reactions to the incident in Sweden in a way befitting their religion.

"Islam is such a religion that it revives even those who come to kill you," he said.

READ MORE: Prominent sociologist brands Quran burning in Sweden a 'racist message'