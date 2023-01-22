Juventus put aside their off-field troubles to rescue a 3-3 draw with Atalanta in Serie A.

Massimiliano Allegri's side played their first match on Sunday after being deducted 15 points for the current season on Friday, leaving the former third-placed club marooned in mid-table.

That decision, which leaves them ninth in Italy's top flight on 23 points, drew howls of disapproval from Juve fans at the Allianz Stadium before a hugely entertaining encounter and was blasted as "unjust and unequal" by CEO Maurizio Scanavino pre-match.

But the team showed fight to twice come back from going behind Ademola Lookman goals to draw an exciting encounter, with Danilo's drive midway through the second half eventually earning his team a point.

Juventus had been leading at half-time when Angel Di Maria's 25th-minute penalty cancelled out Lookman's early opener before Arkadiusz Milik's superb volley nine minutes later.

But the hosts were rocked again when Nigeria forward Lookman sent Joakim Maehle through to level seconds after the break.

Lookman then thumped home a perfect header in the 53rd minute to take his tally in his debut Serie A season to 11 before Danilo made sure both teams would share the spoils and leave Atalanta in fifth place.

Roma in top four

Roma are fourth, level on 37 points with Inter who host Empoli on Monday and just one behind second-placed AC Milan ahead of the champions' trip on Tuesday to take on Lazio, who will move above Jose Mourinho's side into the top four with a win.