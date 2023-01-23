US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has urged Azerbaijan and Armenia to resolve a political impasse that is keeping shut a key corridor linking Armenia and the flashpoint enclave of Karabakh.

Blinken spoke by telephone with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Monday "to urge an immediate reopening of the Lachin corridor to commercial traffic," State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

"He underscored that the risk of a humanitarian crisis in the Lachin corridor undermined prospects for peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan," Price said in a statement.

Blinken also spoke earlier with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and voiced "deep concern for the worsening humanitarian situation in Karabakh" due to the blockage of the corridor.

For more than one month, Azerbaijanis who say they are environmental activists opposed to illegal Armenian mining and exploitation have blocked the Lachin corridor, a 32-kilometre mountain road linking Karabakh to Armenia.

More than 160 depostis of various precious metals in the territories have been allegedly exploited by Armenia, according to Musa Mammadov, head of the Depart of the Institute of Geology and Geophysics at Azerbaijan's National Academy of Sciences.

But Yerevan has complained that the demonstration has led to the closure of the road since December 21, and the situation is now threatening to derail the Russian-mediated talks between the two former Soviet states.