A UN diplomat expressed deep concern over a shooting incident targeting a Congolese fighter jet in the border area between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), calling on the two countries to hold talks to resolve the matter.

Huang Xia, the Special Envoy of the United Nations Secretary-General for the Great Lakes region, on Friday called on both countries "to exercise maximum restraint and strive to defuse tensions through dialogue".

Xia made the statement two days after the Rwandan military shot at a Congolese fighter jet, accusing the neighboring country of violating its airspace for the third time.

What the Rwandan authorities described as "defensive measures" were seen as "an act of war" by the DRC.

The Sukhoi-25 jet was attacked as it began landing at Goma International Airport without violating Rwandan airspace, according to Congolese authorities.

Regional instruments and the expanded ve rification mechanism of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region can help establish the facts of the incident and clear up any misunderstandings, according to Xia.

The two countries must "remain committed" and "respect the decisions taken at the mini-summit of heads of state on 23 November 2022 in Luanda," the Angolan capital, the UN envoy said.