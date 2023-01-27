South America's top national team competition, the Copa America, will be held in the United States in 2024 and feature 10 teams from South America's CONMEBOL and six teams from the CONCACAF region.

CONCACAF, the confederation for North and Central America and the Caribbean, said on Friday the tournament would be co-organised by both organisations.

The announcement is part of a series of new collaborations between the North and South American confederations, including club and women's team joint competitions.

CONMEBOL president Alejandro Dominguez said the two organisations wanted to see "more and better competitions and for football and its values to grow and strengthen throughout the hemisphere. Without a doubt, both confederations believe in big, and we will work with this orientation".

Three CONCACAF nations, the United States, Mexico and Canada, are jointly hosting the 2026 World Cup and holding a 16-team tournament two years prior is seen as the perfect appetiser for fans and a test for organising bodies.

The Copa America in 2024 also ensures that the three host nations, who qualify automatically for the expanded 48-team World Cup will have additional competitive games in preparation.

The United States previously hosted a special centenary Copa America edition in 2016 also featuring CONCACAF teams.

The six CONCACAF national teams will have to qualify for the Copa America through the 2023/24 CONCACAF Nations League competition.