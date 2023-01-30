The UN Security Council has unanimously adopted a resolution renewing the mandate of the UN peacekeeping mission in Cyprus for another year, without consent from the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

''In view of the prevailing conditions on the island it is necessary to keep the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP) beyond 31 January 2023,'' to 31 January 2024, Monday's resolution read.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry released a statement slamming the move, saying “the Council, detached from the realities on the ground and disregarding the will of the TRNC towards a two-state settlement, insists on settlement models that have been tried and have failed many times."

"This situation is incompatible with common sense and goodwill, and shows that, instead of promoting a real settlement on the Island, the Council is unable to free itself from Greek Cypriot influence."

The UNSC cited a lack of an agreement that furthers political tensions and deepens the estrangement of both communities, risking irreversible changes on the ground, and reducing the prospects of a settlement, to justify the move.

Türkiye, on the other hand, said the UN was contradicting itself in calling for cooperation while "disregarding the realistic, constructive and sincere cooperation proposals conveyed by TRNC President Mr Ersin Tatar".

"Once again, the UN Security Council has ignored the inhumane and illegal embargoes imposed on the Turkish Cypriot people," added the ministry statement.

