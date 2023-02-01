Creators of a ChatGPT bot causing a stir for its ability to mimic human writing have released a tool designed to detect when written works are authored by artificial intelligence.

Tuesday's announcement came amid intense debate at schools and universities in the United States and around the world over concerns that the software can be used to assist students with assignments and help them cheat during exams.

US-based OpenAI said in a blog post that its detection tool has been trained "to distinguish between text written by a human and text written by AIs from a variety of providers."

The bot from OpenAI, which recently received a massive cash injection from Microsoft, responds to simple prompts with reams of text inspired by data gathered on the internet.

OpenAI cautioned that its tool can make mistakes, particularly with texts containing fewer than 1,000 characters.

"While it is impossible to reliably detect all AI-written text, we believe good classifiers can inform mitigations for false claims that AI-generated text was written by a human," OpenAI said in the post.

"For example, running automated misinformation campaigns, using AI tools for academic dishonesty, and positioning an AI chatbot as a human."

ChatGPT's capabilities and limitations