WORLD
2 MIN READ
Bulgaria recognises Ukraine Soviet-era famine as 'genocide'
Victims of the 1932-33 Holodomor will now be commemorated in Bulgaria, Moscow's closest ally under communism, each year on the last Saturday in February.
Bulgaria recognises Ukraine Soviet-era famine as 'genocide'
Kiev has urged the international community to officially declare the starvation "genocide" as Ukraine confronts Moscow's modern-day aggression. / AA Archive
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
February 1, 2023

Bulgaria has approved a resolution declaring that the 1930s starvation of millions in Ukraine under Soviet leader Joseph Stalin was an act of "genocide".

The parliament of the EU member, where a large part of public opinion remains pro-Russian, adopted the resolution with 134 votes in favour and 26 against.

The resolution says that "any denial, justification or underestimation of this genocide flouts the memory of the millions of people who perished".

Victims of the 1932-33 Holodomor - Ukrainian for "death by starvation" - will now be commemorated in Bulgaria, Moscow's closest ally under communism, each year on the last Saturday in February.

RECOMMENDED

The Bulgarian Socialist party - heir to the former communist party - boycotted the vote, while the pro-Russian party Vazrajdane voted against it.

In December, the European Parliament approved a resolution describing the Holodomor as "the artificial famine of 1932-1933 in Ukraine caused by a deliberate policy of the Soviet regime, as a genocide against the Ukrainian people".

Kiev has urged the international community to officially declare the starvation "genocide" as Ukraine confronts Moscow's modern-day aggression. 

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
North Korea fires 'projectile' towards Sea of Japan: South Korea
Children starve, livestock die as drought pushes northeastern Kenya to brink
China's Xi meets Finnish PM as Arctic security and trade routes gain weight
Philippines, US hold joint military drill at disputed South China Sea shoal
Meta, TikTok, YouTube face landmark trial over claims platforms addict and harm children
EU and India seal 'mother of all deals' after two decades of trade talks
Death toll in Indonesia landslides rises to 38, many still missing
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
At least 6,126 killed in Iran protest crackdown, activists say
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Iraq approves security committee to oversee transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria
Venezuela bets on $1.4B oil investment surge as reforms open sector to foreign capital
Millions brace for record cold across US as winter storm aftermath lingers
'Keep dreaming': NATO head dismisses calls for separate European force
Sudan's army enters Dilling city in South Kordofan after 2-year paramilitary RSF siege