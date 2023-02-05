A highway pile-up in central China has killed 16 people, including seven in a single collision, and injured 66 others.

Traffic police said in a statement on Sunday that nearly 50 vehicles were involved in multiple collisions along a highway in Hunan province within the span of 10 minutes, "with some vehicles catching on fire".

The accident took place on Saturday night.

"The injured were promptly sent to hospital for thorough treatment, including eight whose injuries were relatively severe, whose vital signs are currently stable," the traffic police said.

Footage republished online by the state-owned People's Daily showed multiple burning trucks bearing the logos of delivery companies, crushed and overturned cars and a dark cloud of smoke rising from the crashes.

People's Daily said the pile-up took place in the provincial capital Changsha, and that more than 180 rescue workers were dispatched to the scene on Saturday.

READ MORE: At least 36 people killed in a road accident in northwest China