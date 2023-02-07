There are some things that are so patently wrong and grotesque that it takes a particular breed of soulless, hateful human to think it acceptable – or even funny. Of course, I am here referring to the tasteless French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo’s recently published cartoon that made fun of the thousands of Turkish and Syrian victims who perished or were made homeless and destitute in the aftermath of the deadly earthquakes that struck the region, with its epicentre in Türkiye’s southern city of Kahramanmaras.

Naturally, and very appropriately, this action has been met with widespread criticism and outrage, as it is obviously understood by all and sundry to be insensitive, inappropriate, and motivated by racist and anti-Muslim tendencies that are deeply ingrained in French society.

France’s history of Muslim hatred

First, it is important to note the aftermath of French colonialism and the long history of racist attitudes towards Muslims, even French citizens, in France itself. Imperial France once ruled over vast territories in North Africa and the Middle East, and its legacy of racist colonialism has left deep wounds that have yet to heal. This includes entrenched racism and prejudice against Muslims, many of whom still face discrimination in France today – discrimination that is promoted at the very top of the French government by none other than President Emmanuel Macron.

Syria was directly ruled by the French, who spent more than a quarter of a century between 1920-1946 brutalising the Syrian people and attempting to annihilate their sovereignty and right to self-determination. This history of colonialism and racism has filtered into today’s modern French society, dehumanising Muslims, and making magazine editors such as those who work for Charlie Hebdo think that this sort of despicable stunt is appropriate. It has also made the Turkish and Syrian earthquake victims particularly vulnerable to this kind of insensitive and hurtful “satire” that seeks to gain cheap laughs out of the still flowing wounds of the innocent.

Moreover, the magazine's actions are obviously a manifestation of rampant hatred for Muslims. The rising anti-Muslim sentiment is a growing problem in France and many other Western countries, characterised by a totally irrational fear and hatred of Islam and Muslims. This fear and hatred is often fuelled by negative stereotypes and misinformation, and it is a major contributor to the marginalisation and discrimination faced by Muslims, not only in France but even further afield.

By making fun of the Turkish and Syrian earthquake victims, Charlie Hebdo is not only perpetuating these negative stereotypes, but it is also contributing to the already widespread anti-Muslim hatred in France and beyond. Take, for example, the caption referenced in the caricature: the cartoonists take particular glee at the destruction wrought against largely Muslim people, and explain how they “didn’t even need to send tanks”. In other words, they are giddy with delight to see destruction inflicted upon Muslims the likes of which a devastating war would bring.