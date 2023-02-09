Wednesday, February 8, 2023

Rescuers are racing against time to pull more survivors from the rubble nearly three days after two earthquakes tore through the southeastern Türkiye and war-ravaged Syria.

The death toll in both countries has climbed to more than 15,000 and is feared to rise further in the coming days.

At least 12,391 people have been killed in Türkiye with 62,914 injured, and in northern Syria death toll climbed to 2,992. Thousands of buildings have collapsed across a wide region.

Here's the latest on the aftermath of the disaster.

0130 GMT — Death toll rises above 15,000 in Türkiye, Syria quakes

The death toll from a massive earthquake that struck Türkiye and Syria has climbed above 15,000, as rescuers raced to save survivors trapped under debris in freezing weather.

Officials and medics said 12,391 people died in Turkey and 2,992 in Syria from Monday's powerful earthquakes, bringing the confirmed total to 15,383.

2100 GMT — UN aid to Syria from Türkiye could resume on Thursday

The delivery of UN humanitarian aid via Türkiye to millions of people in northwest Syria could resume on Thursday after the long-running operation was halted by a devastating earthquake in the region, UN officials have said.

For several years the United Nations has described access to the opposition-controlled area of Syria through one border crossing from Türkiye as a "lifeline" for some four million people who it says rely on humanitarian assistance.

"We are hoping that tomorrow we will be able to deliver something across the border," UN regional humanitarian coordinator for the Syria crisis, Muhannad Hadi, told reporters.

1935 GMT— Earthquake death toll in northwest Syria climbs to over 2,900

At least 2,992 people have been killed and thousands injured in Syria from a series of powerful earthquakes, according to figures compiled.

At least 1,730 people were killed, more than 2,850 injured in northwest Syria by the major earthquake, Syria's civil defence said.

The Syrian regime’s Health Ministry said at least 1,262 people were killed and 2,285 others injured in the provinces of Aleppo, Latakia, Hama and Tartus.

1900 GMT — UN health agency to send high-level delegation to Türkiye following quakes

"The WHO will send a high-level delegation to coordinate its response as well as three flights with medical supplies," Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a news conference in Geneva.

"One flight is currently on the way to Istanbul, carrying medical supplies and surgical trauma kits from our logistics hub in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates."

Another flight to Damascus is almost ready for departure and a third is being planned, he added.

The global body released $3 million from a contingency fund for emergencies to support both countries.

1850 GMT — Blinken says loss of life from earthquake in Türkiye, Syria 'shocking'

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the loss of life in the earthquake in Türkiye and Syria has been "truly staggering, shocking."

The United States has deployed more than 150 search and rescue personnel to Türkiye, Blinken said, adding Washington will have more to say in days ahead about how the United States will continue to support the Turkish and Syrian people as they recover from the devastation.

1810 GMT — UN food agency launches emergency response

The agency is seeking $46 million to support immediate humanitarian needs.

The funds will be used to help 500,000 victims in Türkiye and Syria for the next three to four months, UN deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq told reporters.

''It's not ready yet but hopefully, we'll be able to announce something in the coming days as we accumulate more information about the needs. But the first task, of course, is to identify precisely what the scale of the needs are,'' he said.

1726 GMT — EU to host donor conference on Syria, Türkiye quake aid

"We are now racing against the clock to save lives together. Soon we will provide relief aid, together. Türkiye and Syria can count on the EU," von der Leyen wrote on Twitter.

The EU said the conference would be held early next month in Brussels in coordination with Turkish authorities "to mobilise funds from the international community in support for the people" of both countries.

"No one should be left alone when a tragedy like this hits a people," von der Leyen said in a statement.

1620 GMT — WHO sending medics and supplies to Türkiye, Syria

The World Health Organization is deploying expert teams and flights with medical supplies to Türkiye and Syria.

It will send a high-level delegation to coordinate its response as well as three flights with medical supplies, one of which is already on its way to Istanbul, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a media briefing.

"The health needs are tremendous," said Dr Iman Shankiti, the WHO representative for Syria.

1642 GMT — South African rescue, medical teams arrive in Türkiye

“Gift of the Givers teams landed this morning in Türkiye ... the Turkish government and their agency AFAD, Turkish Airlines, police and people at the airport received us with open arms,’’ Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, head of the South Africa-based humanitarian organization, said.

Sooliman said Turkish officials set up a dedicated flight for them and their equipment to fly to Adana, where they will land and later travel to the earthquake zone.

The South African team includes 27 search and rescue team members, and 20 medical personnel to treat trauma.

1557 GMT — Scale of injuries from earthquake is more: Syrian doctor

Doctor Mohamad Zitoun spent years treating casualties from the Syrian war but has never experienced anything like the number of injured and the scale of their injuries following Monday's devastating earthquakes that struck Türkiye and Syria.

"This is a huge calamity. I lived through shelling and survived massacres. This is totally different, terrifying and horrific," said the 34 year old surgeon from Aleppo, who has worked round the clock since the earthquakes in a hospital in Bab al Hawa by Syria's border to Türkiye.

1555 GMT — EU allocates $7M aid to Türkiye, Syria to boost rescue work

The European Union mobilises $7 million emergency assistance to Türkiye and Syria after the earthquake, the European Commission announced on Wednesday.

Under the framework of the European Civil Protection Mechanism, the EU allocates to Türkiye “€3 million ( $3.2 million) in emergency assistance to boost response efforts in the country,” the EU executive body said in a statement.

On Thursday, EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic will visit the Turkish regions hit by disaster, the document added.

1520 GMT — Death toll rises above 9,000 in Türkiye

According to Türkiye's President Erdogan, the death toll has risen to 9,057 in the affected southeastern region of the country.

1500 GMT — Pakistani charities collect funds for Türkiye and Syria

Several Pakistani charities scrambled to collect funds and relief goods for the victims of Monday's massive earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria.

Al Khidmat Foundation, one of the country's largest relief and rescue organizations, has set up a special fund for the earthquake victims, calling upon Pakistanis to donate "generously."

1425 GMT — Death toll from powerful earthquakes climbs to over 2,800 in Syria

At least 2,802 people have been killed and thousands injured in Syria from a series of powerful earthquakes, according to figures compiled.

The Syrian regime’s Health Ministry said at least 1,262 people were killed and 2,285 others injured in the provinces of Aleppo, Latakia, Hama and Tartus.

At least 1,540 people were killed and more than 2,750 others injured in areas controlled by the opposition in northwestern Syria, according to the Syrian Civil Defense.

1415 GMT — Caucasus, Central Asian countries lend vital support after massive Türkiye quakes

Countries in Central Asia and the Caucasus have been lending critical support for Türkiye’s ongoing earthquake relief efforts, sending hundreds of rescue and medical personnel, along with essential equipment and supplies.

Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Armenia, Georgia have sent hundreds of rescue, medical workers, along with critical relief supplies.

1327 GMT — Türkiye suffered 'worst' inland shallow earthquake in 21st century: Seismologist

The 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Türkiye has been recorded as the worst inland shallow earthquake since 2000, according to a prominent seismologist.

Shinji Toda said that Türkiye suffered the worst “inland shallow earthquake” this century, claiming the lives of over 8,500 people and injuring some 50,000 others, according to the latest official figures.

“I have checked the very large inland shallow earthquakes that devastated cities and villages around the globe since 2000. I have found that five earthquakes, which occur on average every five years, amount to 7.8 magnitude shallow inland huge earthquakes,” he said

1315 GMT — Türkiye quakes were among strongest since 1668, says geologist

The first tremor was “actually the first or second largest ever recorded earthquake in Türkiye (since earthquakes are being recorded systematically by seismological instruments),” Marc De Batist, a Belgian geologist at Ghent University, said.

“This together with the 1939 Erzincan earthquake (33,000 casualties) which … had a magnitude of 7.8,” he said.