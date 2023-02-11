Part of what is remarkable about Monday's earthquake 7.7 magnitude earthquake is that it triggered the second 7.6-magnitude earthquake, which is not a common occurrence, Saskia Goes, professor of Geophysics at Imperial College in London, has said.

In an interview with TRT World, Goes explained that earthquakes normally trigger many aftershocks of smaller magnitude, however, Monday's quake triggered another of almost the same size.

The powerful earthquakes which hit southeastern Türkiye this week were three times stronger than the 1999 Marmara earthquake in the country's northwest, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday during his visit to the southeastern Diyarbakir province.

According to Goes, the high level of destruction occurred because the quake was relatively shallow.

"That's a property of these types of faults - that the earthquakes happen pretty shallow and the shaking dies away quickly from the source. So the closer you are to the source, the more intense the shaking is," she explains.

The first 7.7 magnitude quake occurred along the eastern Anatolian fault - a well-known fault zone in eastern Türkiye.

The country's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) official Orhan Tatar said on Saturday that the 7.7 magnitude earthquake made an effect of and released energy as powerful as 500 atomic bombs.

'Equal to 500 atomic bombs'

Goes says that Türkiye's 1939 earthquake, which struck the eastern Erzincan Province, made future earthquakes more likely.