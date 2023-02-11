Turkish authorities have begun to arrest contractors over buildings that collapsed after two deadly earthquakes jolted southeastern Türkiye and northern Syria.

Role of 131 suspects related to buildings collapsed in earthquakes has been determined, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said late on Saturday.

He said one of them has been arrested and detention orders have been announced for 113 others.

Earlier, police arrested Hasan Alpargun in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) after some buildings made by his construction company collapsed in the southern Adana province, according to security forces.

Prosecutors issued an arrest warrant for Alpargun on suspicion of reckless manslaughter and other charges.

Contractor Ibrahim Mustafa Uncuoglu was arrested in Istanbul after technical examination of the wreckage of an apartment building in the Gaziantep province found neglect.

Istanbul police arrested another contractor, Mehmet Ertan Akay, after his building collapsed during the quake in Gaziantep.

Prosecutors issued an arrest warrant for Akay on charges of reckless manslaughter and building code violations.

Accountability on negligence, fault