Syria's Bashar al Assad has agreed to open two new crossing points from Türkiye to the country’s opposition-held northwest to deliver desperately needed aid and equipment to help millions of earthquake victims.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the agreement on Tuesday by Bashar al Assad to open crossing points at Bab al Salam and Al Raee for an initial period of three months.

Currently, the UN has only been allowed to deliver aid to the northwest Idlib area through a single crossing at Bab al Hawa, at Syrian ally Russia’s insistence.

The announcement followed a meeting in Damascus earlier on Monday between Assad and UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths, who spent the weekend viewing the devastation caused by the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that ravaged southern Türkiye and northwestern Syria.

In response, the head of the Syrian opposition-run main rescue group lambasted the UN’s decision that gave Assad a say in sanctioning their aid deliveries, saying it gave him “free political gain.”

“This is shocking and we are at loss at how the UN is behaving,” Raed al Saleh, head of the White Helmets group, told Reuters, echoing sentiment among many Syrians in the opposition-held enclave.

READ MORE:Live updates: Türkiye, Syria search goes on as hope for survivors fades

Life-saving supplies