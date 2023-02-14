Miracles continue as more survivors have been pulled alive from the rubble nine days after strong earthquakes hit southeastern Türkiye.

First responders pulled Fatma Gungor, a 77-year-old woman, alive from the rubble in southeastern Adiyaman province late on Tuesday, some 212 hours after "Disaster of the Century" struck parts of Türkiye and Syria.

"I'm so excited, I don't know what to say. We almost got to the point of giving up," a rescuer at the site told local media and public broadcaster TRT Haber, which has been broadcasting visuals of the rescue missions since last week.

"We didn't even eat. Thank God it has ended well. I thank both Kocaeli Golcuk Shipyard [workers] and AFAD [rescue team]. So glad we have you."

Earlier on Tuesday, a father and his daughter were rescued some 209 hours after the tragedy in hard-hit Hatay province.

Ramazan Yucel, 45, was rescued from the rubble 207 hours after the earthquake in Adiyaman.

Two brothers, Baki Yeninar, 21, and Muhammed Enes Yeninar, 17, were rescued in the province of Kahramanmaras, where the quakes were centred, almost 200 hours later.

Baki said he held onto life by drinking a protein shake.

Muhammed Cafer Cetin, 18, was also rescued in Adiyaman province 198 hours after the quakes.

Miner Ilyas Gunes, who rescued Cetin, said that they had spoken about things like the layout of the house, where its rooms are, where they slept, and the floor they lived on. They also tried to figure out where everyone might have been when the quake struck.

"We thought maybe they were watching TV in the living room," said Gunes, adding that Cetin later told them that he had been playing a video game.

"While we were scooping the debris under our feet with an excavator, a hole opened over there and suddenly we heard a voice saying, 'I'm here'."