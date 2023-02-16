A teenage girl was pulled from the debris of a collapsed building 248 hours after twin earthquakes hit southeastern Türkiye as hopes of finding more survivors fade.

Rescuers found Aleyna Olmez, 17, alive under the rubble in the Dulkadiroglu district of Kahramanmaras province.

She was taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

Speaking to Anadolu, Hacer Atlas, a member of the search and rescue team, who saved the young quake victim, said that they reached Olmez after long and tiring efforts.

Atlas said: "First we held her hand, then we pulled her out. She is in very good condition, and she can communicate. I hope we will continue to receive good news about her."

