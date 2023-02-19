TÜRKİYE
4 MIN READ
Blinken visits disaster-hit Türkiye, pledges $100M in aid
The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is now set to fly to the capital Ankara for talks with Turkish officials, including an anticipated meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Blinken visits disaster-hit Türkiye, pledges $100M in aid
Blinken toured one of Türkiye’s hardest-hit provinces Hatay from the air with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu. / AA
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
February 19, 2023

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has visited Türkiye following the February 6 twin earthquakes in the country that also affected northern Syria, and pledged a further $100 million in aid to help the region.

“This is going to be a long-term effort,” Blinken said at Incirlik Air Base, a joint US-Turkish facility that has coordinated the distribution of disaster aid, after taking a helicopter tour of one of the worst affected provinces on Sunday.

“When you see the extent of the damage, the number of buildings, the number of apartments, the number of homes that have been destroyed, it's going to take a massive effort to rebuild,” the top US diplomat said.

US President Joe Biden announced $85 million for Türkiye and Syria days after the earthquake that has killed more than 46,500 people in the two countries.

The US has also sent a search and rescue team, medical supplies and equipment. The additional aid includes $50 million in emergency refugee and migration funds and $50 million in humanitarian assistance, Blinken said.

READ MORE: Post-earthquake aid on top of Blinken's agenda in visit to Türkiye

Priority is assistance

The secretary of state is making his first trip to NATO ally Türkiye since he took office two years ago. Blinken arrived at Incirlik Air Base, near Adana, on Sunday after attending the Munich Security Conference in Germany.

RECOMMENDED

He toured Türkiye’s Hatay province from the air with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu. He was expected to meet with US and Turkish service personnel, as well as Turkish military families affected by the earthquake.

“The most important thing right now is to get assistance to people who need it, to get them through the winter and to get them back on their feet," Blinken said as troops nearby unloaded boxes of aid.

"We’ll stick with it until we get the job done.”

Incirlik, home to the US Air Force’s 39th Air Base Wing, has been a crucial logistics centre for aid distribution.

Supplies from around the world have been flown into the base and sent by truck and helicopter to those in need, including in difficult-to-reach villages.

Blinken is set to fly to Ankara later on Sunday for discussions with Turkish officials on Monday, including an anticipated meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

As well as the effects of the earthquake, Blinken is expected to discuss Sweden and Finland's efforts to join NATO, which Türkiye has stood against as the countries, particularly Sweden, have yet to take necessary steps against terrorism.

READ MORE: NATO continues to assist ally Türkiye after deadly quakes

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia hits two cargo vessels in Black Sea and kills crew member, Ukraine says
NATO commander plays down crisis, EU leaders seek calm as Trump fuels Greenland threats
Türkiye expects YPG to comply with March 10 deal in Syria: FM Fidan
Syria moves to drive YPG terrorists out of Aleppo after missed withdrawal deadline
EU countries override France to greenlight Mercosur trade deal
US boards 5th tanker as Venezuelan oil sanctions intensify
Senior Daesh leader arrested in Syria, local media says
Israel violates ceasefire again with fresh strikes on southern Lebanon
Trump praises Venezuela's release of political prisoners as 'smart gesture'
Turkish and Syrian foreign ministers discuss the situation in Aleppo
Türkiye closely monitors Syria clashes as part of its national security priorities
UK prioritises Türkiye as free trade deal expansion talks move at record pace
Yemen's STC delegation in Riyadh announces disputed 'dissolution'
World’s largest space gathering lands in Türkiye this October
Trump posts video, claiming protesters now control Iran’s Mashhad