Although many historically sacred places have been reduced to rubble in the powerful earthquakes that struck southern Türkiye early this month, the world's first cave church in Hatay remains largely intact.

Only the recently built retaining wall of the historical church was slightly demolished.

Carved into the side of Mount Staurin in the Antakya region of the Apostle Peter's early ministry around 38-39 CE, the Saint Pierre cave church is recognised as the world’s very first cathedral by UNESCO.

It spans some 9.5 metres wide, 13 metres long, and seven meters high (31 feet by 42 ft. by 23 ft.), and in 2011 was added to UNESCO's Tentative World Heritage List.

The church and its surroundings played a significant role in the early days of Christianity and the spread of this belief. Saint Peter (or Pierre), the head of the first Christian community, is also considered the first pope.

In 1963, Pope Paul VI declared the cave church a pilgrimage site.

READ MORE: Türkiye's historical monuments largely remain unaffected in quake zone

Massive devastation