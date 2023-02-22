The conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which began on February 24, 2022, has been nothing short of a catastrophe and a crisis for the globe. One year on, thousands of civilians are dead, many cities in ruins and millions forced to seek refuge elsewhere.

Tens of thousands of troops have been killed or seriously wounded on each side. Beyond Ukraine’s borders, the military action shattered European security, redrew nations’ relations with one another and frayed a tightly woven global economy.

Here are four ways the conflict has impacted the world:

‘Conventional warfare is back’

Three months before the offensive, then-British Prime Minister Boris Johnson scoffed at suggestions that the British army needed more heavy weapons.

“The old concepts of fighting big tank battles on European landmass,” he said, “are over.”

Johnson is now urging the UK to send more battle tanks to help Ukraine repel Russian forces.

Despite the role played by new technology such as satellites and drones, this 21st-century conflict in many ways resembles one from the 20th. Fighting in eastern Ukraine’s Donbass region is a brutal slog, with mud, trenches and bloody infantry assaults reminiscent of World War I.

The conflict has sparked a new arms race that reminds some analysts of the 1930s buildup to World War II.

Russia has mobilised hundreds of thousands of conscripts and aims to expand its military from 1 million to 1.5 million troops. The US has ramped up weapons production to replace the stockpiles shipped to Ukraine. France plans to boost military spending by a third by 2030, while Germany has abandoned its longstanding ban on sending weapons to conflict zones and shipped missiles and tanks to Ukraine.

Before the conflict, many observers assumed that military forces would move toward more advanced technology and cyber warfare and become less reliant on tanks or artillery, said Patrick Bury, senior lecturer in security at the University of Bath.

But in Ukraine, guns and ammunition are the most important weapons.

“It is, for the moment at least, being shown that in Ukraine, conventional warfare — state-on-state — is back,” Bury said.

A reinvigorated NATO

Many analysts held the view that Russian President Vladimir Putin might have hoped the military action would split the West and weaken NATO. Instead, the military alliance has been reinvigorated.

A group set up to counter the Soviet Union appears to have found a renewed sense of purpose, with Finland and Sweden ditching their decades of nonalignment and seeking NATO membership as protection against Russia.

The 27-nation European Union has hit Russia with tough sanctions and sent Ukraine billions in support.

“The EU is taking sanctions, quite serious sanctions, in the way that it should. The US is back in Europe with a vengeance in a way we never thought it would be again,” said defence analyst Michael Clarke, former head of the Royal United Services Institute think tank.

NATO member states have poured weapons and equipment worth billions of dollars into Ukraine.

The alliance has buttressed its eastern flank, and the countries nearest to Ukraine and Russia, including Poland and the Baltic states, have persuaded more hesitant NATO and European Union allies, potentially shifting Europe’s centre of power eastwards.

However, there are some cracks in the unity. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, has lobbied against sanctions on Moscow and refused to send weapons to Ukraine.

Western unity will come under more and more pressure the longer the conflict grinds on.