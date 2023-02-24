POLITICS
Türkiye's tourism figures surpass pre-pandemic levels in January
Türkiye welcomed over two million tourists in January 2023 compared to 1.28 million in the same month last year.
Istanbul, Turkiye's largest city by population and a top tourist hub, welcomed 59.3 percent of all foreign visitors, or 1.19 million. / Getty Images
Melis AlemdarMelis Alemdar
February 24, 2023

New official data reveals that tourist arrivals in Türkiye surpassed pre-pandemic levels in January, topping the two million mark.

It surged from an all-time high January figure of 1.8 million in 2020, just before the onset of the coronavirus in the country, said Türkiye's Culture and Tourism Ministry on Friday.

Türkiye welcomed 1.28 million foreign tourists in January last year, and nearly 510,000 in January 2021, when the world tourism sector ground to a near halt amid widespread travel restrictions as well as airports and national border closures.

READ MORE:Türkiye increases its tourism income by 53.4 percent in 2022

Russians made up the largest chunk of foreign visitors to Türkiye last month, with over 279,818 arrivals, double compared to a year ago.

They were followed by Bulgarians with 167,138 visitors (up 52 percent year-on-year) , Germans with 139,955 (up 36.4 percent), and Georgians with 114,508 (up 190.4 percent).

Istanbul, Turkiye's largest city by population and a top tourist hub, welcomed 59.3 percent of all foreign visitors, or 1.19 million.

Edirne province on Türkiye's northwestern border with both Bulgaria and Greece, took second place with a 12.1 percent share, or 242,615 visitors. Resort city Antalya followed with 9.1 percent, or more than 183,338 tourists.

READ MORE:Türkiye's tourism sees robust numbers despite global crisis: Erdogan

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
