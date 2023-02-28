POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Croatia's Modric donates World Cup jersey to quake victims in Türkiye
Real Madrid top player says all proceeds from the sale of his No. 10 jersey, worn in the 2022 World Cup opener against Morocco, will go to the victims of the February 6 disaster.
Croatia's Modric donates World Cup jersey to quake victims in Türkiye
Modric won five UEFA Champions League, four FIFA Club World Cups, three Spanish La Liga titles and three UEFA Super Cups. / AA
Ezgi ToperEzgi Toper
February 28, 2023

Croatia captain Luka Modric has donated his 2022 World Cup match-worn jersey to earthquake victims in Türkiye.

"Hello to all my Turkish friends. I just want to send you a lot of strength and prayers in these difficult moments," national football team chief said in a video message on Twitter on Tuesday. 

"Stay strong, we are all with you and we are praying for you."

Turkish Ambassador to Zagreb Yavuz Selim Kiran thanked Modric for his solidarity as all the proceeds from the sale of the number 10 jersey, worn in the 2022 World Cup opener against Morocco, are to go to disaster victims.

That match ended in a goalless draw.

Previously, Croatian central defender Josko Gvardiol and goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic had also donated their jerseys and gloves to quake victims.

READ MORE: Football fans shower field with toys for children in quake-hit Türkiye

Raising funds for earthquake victims

A Real Madrid regular since 2012, Modric won five UEFA Champions League, four FIFA Club World Cups, three Spanish La Liga titles and three UEFA Super Cups.

RECOMMENDED

The 37-year-old also claimed a Spanish Cup and four Spanish Super Cups with Real Madrid.

Modric is a FIFA World Cup silver medalist as the Croatian national team lost to France 4-2 in the 2018 final at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks' Slovenian star Luka Doncic also put his jersey up on auction to raise funds for earthquake victims.

"To aid in the sustainable education of children affected by Tükiye's earthquakes, we are pleased to announce the auction of Luka Doncic's All-Star Game jersey, which he signed," Socrates Magazine said.

The closing date for the auction, run in conjunction with socratessahada.com, is on March 5 at 2059 GMT.

The devastating February 6 twin earthquakes have claimed more than 44,300 lives in Türkiye’s southern region.

At least 5,914 people have also been reported dead in Syria.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes, centered in Kahramanmaras province, have impacted some 13 million people across 11 provinces in Türkiye as well as neighbouring countries.

READ MORE: Global tennis bodies launch aid campaign for Türkiye, Syria quake victims

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
FBI informant 'convinced' Jeffrey Epstein was Israeli spy — US government document
Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum: Erdogan vows cooperation to counter protectionism, boost prosperity