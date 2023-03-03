Greeks will hold a third day of protests across the country after a fatal train collision killed at least 57 people, sparking public criticism of government failures in the rail network.

Protesters are expected to hold silent demonstrations on Friday evening in the capital Athens and several major cities across Greece, while unions have also urged railway workers to strike for a second consecutive day.

Anger has been mounting since a freight train and passenger train, carrying more than 350 people, collided head-on late Tuesday near Larissa in central Greece.

Greece's train services were paralysed on Thursday by striking workers who say that successive administrations' mismanagement of the network had contributed to the fatal collision.

Around 700 angry demonstrators rallied outside the Athens headquarters of Greek rail operator Hellenic Train on Thursday.

"We are angry at the company, at the government and past governments that did nothing to improve conditions in the Greek railway," said pensioner Stavros Nantis.

And in Thessaloniki - Greece's second largest city - police said a protest of about 2,000 demonstrators turned violent, with protesters throwing stones and petrol bombs.

Government spokesman Yiannis Economou said an inquiry would examine the "chronic delays in implementing railway works - delays caused by chronic public sector malaise and decades of failure".

Authorities have pointed to "human error" in seeking to explain the train collision, in which two carriages were demolished and a buffet car caught fire, trapping many victims inside.

"I believe the responsibility, the negligence, the error has been confessed by the station master," Economou told reporters in Athens.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who is seeking re-election this spring, said after visiting the crash site on Wednesday: "Everything shows that the drama was, sadly, mainly due to a tragic human error."

