German public transport workers have begun a one-day warning strike to increase pressure on the government in an ongoing pay dispute.

Passengers have been warned to prepare for significantly disrupted travel due to Friday's strike in major cities, including Cologne, Frankfurt, Stuttgart and Munich.

Bus, tram and metro drivers in six federal states are joining the strike action, which also aims at drawing attention to climate change, and the need to bolster public transport.

The ver.di trade union announced that the strike will continue until midnight in Baden-Wuerttemberg, Saxony, Hesse, Lower Saxony, Rhineland-Palatinate and North Rhine-Westphalia.