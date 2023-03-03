WORLD
2 MIN READ
German public transport workers go on strike over pay
Bus, tram and metro drivers walk out in major cities, causing severe travel disruption for passengers in Frankfurt, Stuttgart and Munich.
German public transport workers go on strike over pay
Public sector workers have been staging walkouts in various federal states since last week after the second round of collective bargaining negotiations with the government ended without agreement. / AFP
By Mazhar Ali
March 3, 2023

German public transport workers have begun a one-day warning strike to increase pressure on the government in an ongoing pay dispute.

Passengers have been warned to prepare for significantly disrupted travel due to Friday's strike in major cities, including Cologne, Frankfurt, Stuttgart and Munich.

Bus, tram and metro drivers in six federal states are joining the strike action, which also aims at drawing attention to climate change, and the need to bolster public transport.

The ver.di trade union announced that the strike will continue until midnight in Baden-Wuerttemberg, Saxony, Hesse, Lower Saxony, Rhineland-Palatinate and North Rhine-Westphalia.

RECOMMENDED

Public sector workers have been staging walkouts in various federal states since last week after the second round of collective bargaining negotiations with the government ended without agreement.

The union, which is representing around 2.5 million public sector workers, Is demanding a 10.5 percent and no less than €5 00 ($530) pay rise amid soaring inflation and cost of living crisis.

A new round of negotiations is planned for the end of this month.

READ MORE:German aviation sector strike affects nearly 300,000 passengers

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Global system under strain as impunity and geopolitical rifts deepen: UN chief
Trump greenlights reopening of Venezuela airspace
Afghanistan rolls out $100M food security drive as hunger crisis worsens: UN
Ukraine working with SpaceX to stop Russian drones' use of Starlink: Kiev
'World's largest crisis': Nearly 9.5 million displaced inside war-torn Sudan — UNICEF
Norway to spend nearly $2B on South Korean artillery system
Türkiye denies reports of troop withdrawal from northern Syria
Türkiye records lowest-ever unemployment rate at 7.7% in December
EU eyes migration clampdown, tougher deportations and visa curbs
Russia urges US-Iran talks, warns against chaos in Middle East
Spain backs EU listing of Iran's Revolutionary Guard as 'terrorist' group, urges tough sanctions
Türkiye says Aegean warnings against Greece are issued 'indefinitely'
Ethiopia suspends Tigray flights as clashes spark fears of renewed war
'No one owns the land': Greenland's Inuit see themselves as guardians, not owners