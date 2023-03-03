A Turkish charity is producing customised prosthetics for children who lost their limbs in last month's quakes in Türkiye in the colours of their favourite cartoon characters.

“Children do not think like you and I do. What’s more important for their mental health is the ability to show off their hand to their peers, and to be accepted among them,” Serdar Okumus, founder of Robotel Türkiye Foundation, told Anadolu Agency over the phone on Friday.

“To be able to say ‘I have the hand of iron man’ gives confidence to a child and it also attracts positive reactions from other kids too,” he said.

Each prosthetic hand is designed digitally, tweaks for grasping movement are made and the child’s favourite characters or the colours of the team they support are put on it.

"Then the digital file is sent for 3D printing, which takes about 18 hours,” he said.

The foundation has provided over 1,000 mechanical 3D-printed hands to more than 400 children so far.

“The reason for why those numbers do not add up is, when children develop to a certain age, new mechanical hands have to be made,” he said.

“Unfortunately, we have heard many reports of amputation from the disaster area. While the numbers are not final, it is clear that they are high,” said Okumus, who is currently visiting the quake-hit areas.

“At this moment, it is hard to get credible information from the area. We have heard that at least 1,000 amputations are required,” he added.

