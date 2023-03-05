The M23 rebels have agreed to cease hostilities next week after recent fighting displaced thousands of residents in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, authorities have said.

A statement by the Presidency in Angola on Saturday said the deal was reached after days of mediation by President Joao Lourenco.

“The leadership of M23 rebels agreed to cease hostilities throughout the eastern region of the Democratic Republic of Congo from 7:12 noon on Tuesday, March 7,” said the statement.

East African Community (EAC) leaders at a mini-summit in Ethiopia last month mandated that Angola and the bloc’s facilitator, former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, maintain contact with M23 leadership.

At a news conference in Goma, the capital of North Kivu province, Bintou Keita, the head of the United Nations mission in Congo (MONUSCO), confirmed the development.

“I salute the action of the AU mediator, Angolan President Joao Lourenco, which resulted on Friday in a commitment by the M23 to cease hostilities in eastern DRC,” she told reporters.

READ MORE:"DRC's Tshisekedi accuses M23 rebels of faking agreed pullback"

M23 Tensions

Fighting in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo has been simmering for decades as more than 120 groups fight for power, land and valuable mineral resources — while others try to defend their communities. But it spiked in late 2021 when M23, which was largely dormant for nearly a decade, resurfaced and started capturing territory.