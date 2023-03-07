WORLD
Search efforts continue in southern Malaysia amid deadly floods
A fifth fatality has been reported in Malaysia's Johor state as heavy rain and widespread floods hit the south of the country.
Malaysia is facing unprecedented continuous torrential rain from the annual monsoon season that began in November. / AFP
By Meryem Demirhan
March 7, 2023

Malaysian police have found the body of a young woman trapped in a car that was swept away by rushing waters, the fifth death of seasonal floods that have also forced more than 43,000 people to flee their homes.

Police said in a statement on Monday that a 23-year-old woman reported missing was believed to be driving to work earlier in the day on a flooded road in southern Johor state when her car was washed away. Rescuers retrieved the car hours later and found her body.

A man driving to work in a palm oil plantation in Johor was similarly found dead recently after rescuers retrieved his car from floodwaters. Three older people also drowned.

Johor, the country’s second-largest state bordering Singapore with four million people, is the worst affected with over 40,000 evacuated to schools and community centres. The number of evacuees has dropped from over 50,000 a few days ago.

Several other states including remote areas on Borneo island were also hit.

Further rain and storms are predicted on Tuesday in parts of Johor and eastern Malaysian states on Borneo, which could cause more flash floods. 

Authorities also warned waters in over a dozen rivers nationwide have reached dangerous levels.

READ MORE:At least four dead, tens of thousands evacuated in Malaysia floods

Sixth episode of continuous heavy rain

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim visited flood victims on Sunday in Johor and vowed to speed up flood mitigation projects in the state.

“This matter cannot be delayed and should be dealt with more seriously so that (flooding) does not happen again,” he tweeted.

The Meteorological Department has said the country was experiencing its sixth episode of continuous heavy rain from the annual monsoon season that started in November. 

In December, tens of thousands of people were also evacuated due to flooding.

READ MORE:Thousands displaced as heavy rain causes floods in Malaysia

SOURCE:AFP, AP
