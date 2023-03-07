WORLD
Several soldiers killed in Al Shabab attack on Somalia army base
Somalian army officers say the Al Qaeda-linked militants used explosive-laden vehicles to mount an attack on the base at Janay Abdale before they were repelled.
Despite the gains by the pro-government forces, militants have continued to demonstrate the ability to strike back with lethal force against civilian and military targets in Somalia. / Reuters
Ted RegenciaTed Regencia
March 7, 2023

Al Shabab militants have staged an attack on a military base in a Somalian town recently recaptured from the armed group, killing several soldiers, according to army officials.

The militants stormed the base at Janay Abdale, located around 60 kilometres (40 miles) outside the port town of Kismayo, officials said on Tuesday.

The troubled Horn of Africa nation has witnessed a surge in attacks as government forces and allied militias wage a declared "all-out" war against the al-Qaeda-linked militants.

Somalian army officers said the militants used explosive-laden vehicles to mount an attack on the base before they were repelled.

"We have lost seven soldiers in the fighting," Mohamed Rashed, a local military commander, told AFP news agency by phone.

Another officer Sugow Abdi, who was among the troop reinforcements sent to the base, said several soldiers were killed in heavy combat.

"Fifteen soldiers who were wounded in the attack were taken to the hospital in Kismayo," he told AFP by phone.

Al Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack.

Somalian forces wrested control of Janay Abdale from the militants in January as part of a ramped-up government offensive against the militants.

Al Shabab has been waging a bloody insurgency against the central government for about 15 years.

In recent months, the army and local militias known as "Macawisley" have retaken chunks of territory in the central Galmudug and Hirshabelle states in an operation backed by US air strikes and an African Union force.

Despite the gains by the pro-government forces, the militants have continued to demonstrate the ability to strike back with lethal force against civilian and military targets.

In the deadliest Al Shabab attack since the offensive was launched last year, 121 people were killed in two car bomb explosions at the education ministry in Mogadishu in October.

Although forced out of Mogadishu and other main urban centres more than a decade ago, Al Shabab remains entrenched in parts of rural central and southern Somalia.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
