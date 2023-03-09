At least five people have been killed in a barrage of missile strikes allegedly launched by Russian troops, hitting various cities in Ukraine.

On Thursday, the missiles hit the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant as well as several residential buildings, according to Ukrainian officials.

Lviv Governor Maksym Kozytskyy stated that four casualties have been reported, including two men and two women who were at home when the missile hit them.

"The debris is still being cleared. There may be other people trapped underneath," Kozytskyy said.

The strikes triggered an air alert in the region, which lasted for four hours. At least three residential buildings and three cars were destroyed in Laviv alone.

Dnipropetrovsk Governor Serhii Lysak reported on Telegram that one person was killed during a barrage of missile attacks hitting the Dnipro, Pavlohrad, Kryvorizky, and Nikopol districts.

He also mentioned that energy infrastructure and industrial enterprises were damaged, and emergency services are working on the ground.

Missiles also struck the capital Kiev, as well as Kharkiv, located close to the Russian border, and the Black Sea city of Odessa. Odesa Governor Maksym Marchenko said a mass missile attack had hit an energy facility, triggering power cuts. He added that as a result of the strike, an energy infrastructure site was hit in the region, as well as residences, but there were no casualties.

