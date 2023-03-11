Britain's national broadcaster, BBC, has scrambled to stem an escalating crisis over its suspension of former football star and programme presenter Gary Lineker for comments criticising the British government's new asylum policy.

The broadcaster said it is "working hard to resolve the situation" after it was forced to scrap much of its sports coverage on Saturday as multiple presenters pulled out of programmes to show solidarity with Lineker.

While it received praise from some Conservative politicians for its decision, the reaction to suspend Lineker was overwhelmingly negative.

He was suspended from “Match of the Day,” a popular highlights show, over a Twitter post that compared lawmakers’ language about migrants to that used in Nazi Germany.

Football fans tuning for “Match of the Day” — the late-night football show that has been a British institution for 60 years — will likely get match coverage from the same feed used by broadcasters around the world instead of BBC’s own commentators and no studio punditry from some of the most high-profile stars in the British game.

There will not be any post-match player interviews, either.

The Professional Footballers’ Association said some players wanted to boycott the show as a gesture of support, and as a result “players involved in today’s games will not be asked to participate in interviews with ‘Match of The Day.’”

The union said it was a “common sense solution” to avoid players facing sanctions for breaching their broadcast commitments.

The BBC said it was "sorry for these changes which we recognise will be disappointing for BBC sport fans. We are working hard to resolve the situation and hope to do so soon.”

READ MORE:BBC presenter Lineker punished over UK refugee policy criticism