Several historic structures in Türkiye’s southern Hatay province, known as the home to civilizations, have been damaged due to strong earthquakes that struck the country on February 6.

In Hatay's Altinozu district, a historic Greek Orthodox church was left in ruins following the disaster. The church was estimated to be 700 years old.

Only the bell tower of the church remains, while its ceiling collapsed and most of its walls were also destroyed.

Ibrahim Cilingir, vice president of the church foundation, told Anadolu news agency that the structure had just undergone restoration in 2020 and prayers were since been held there until the February quakes happened.

“We restored the church three years ago. We really put a lot of effort into it,” he added.

“It was very beautiful and truly worth seeing the church and has stood since its founding. Unfortunately, it was destroyed after the earthquake,” he said.

“The destruction of the church really upset people. I hope we will rebuild this church together with the state,” Cilingir said as he appealed to Turkish authorities and other donors for support to restore the house of worship for Orthodox Christians.

While the government and heritage experts managed to preserve many other historical structures, the sheer magnitude of the destruction could mean restoration will take longer, with the priority given to housing for the millions of people who were displaced.

Bagras Castle, Mahremiye Mosque

Some parts of the Baghras or Bagras Castle located on the Antakya-Iskenderun road in Hatay and thought to have been used by the Byzantines, Crusaders and Romans due to its strategic location, were also destroyed in the earthquakes.

Nizamettin Senal, the village head of the Otencay neighbourhood in the Belen District, told Anadolu Agency that the historical castle was damaged after the earthquakes.

It cannot be visited at the moment, you would be afraid to visit it in case it collapses on you,” Senal said.

The historical Mahremiye Mosque in Antakya, which has two rotating columns called “earthquake scales” on the right and left of the mihrab or prayer niche, could not survive the earthquakes either.