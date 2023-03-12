NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 returned to Earth after a five-month stay aboard the International Space Station, livestreamed video broadcast by the US space agency showed.

It splashed down on Saturday in the Gulf of Mexico shortly after 9:00 PM (0200 GMT) off the west coast of Florida.

The SpaceX "Endurance" capsule carried Koichi Wakata of Japan, Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina, and NASA astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada.

Crew-5, which launched from Florida's Cape Canaveral in early October 2022, was the fifth mission in space for Wakata and the first for Cassada, Kikina and Mann -- who also became the first Native American woman in space, NASA said.

Before leaving the ISS, Crew-5 were met by the successor Crew-6 mission members, who launched March 1 from Cape Canaveral.