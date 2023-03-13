CULTURE
3 MIN READ
'Everything Everywhere All At Once' triumphs at Oscars with 7 wins
The story's combination of action, humor, and philosophical struggles made it stand out.
'Everything Everywhere All At Once' triumphs at Oscars with 7 wins
Michelle Yeoh made history by becoming the first Asian woman to win the best actress. / Reuters
By Abid Sultan
March 13, 2023

Surreal sci-fi film "Everything Everywhere All at Once" dominated the Oscars, winning seven golden statuettes including best picture, Hollywood's most coveted prize.

The unorthodox but beloved movie also won best director, best actress, best original screenplay, best editing, and both the best supporting actor and actress prizes on Sunday.

Michelle Yeoh, who is Malaysian, becomes the first ever Asian woman to win best actress, for her portrayal of an exhausted Chinese laundromat owner embroiled in battle with an inter-dimensional supervillain - who happens to be her daughter.

"Thank you to the Academy, this is history in the making!" she said.

"Ladies, don't let anybody tell you you are ever past your prime," added the 60-year-old, whose career began decades ago with martial arts films in Hong Kong.

Brendan Fraser won best actor for playing a morbidly obese teacher in "The Whale," capping a remarkable career comeback.

Fraser was a major action star in the late 1990s with films like "The Mummy," before largely disappearing from the public view.

He thanked director Darren Aronofsky for "throwing me a creative lifeline and hauling me aboard the good ship 'The Whale.'"

"All Quiet on the Western Front," Netflix's German-language World War I, finished the night in second place with four awards.

RECOMMENDED

It won best international feature and best cinematography early in Sunday's ceremony.

Other winners

In the night's other prizes, Women Talking, a story about the abused women of an isolated religious colony, won the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio won the golden statuette for Best Animated Feature Film.

Navalny, which revolves around Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and the events related to his poisoning, took home the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature Film.

Avatar: The Way of Water picked up the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects and Top Gun: Maverick won the award for Best Sound.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever won the golden statuette for best Costume Design and The Whale took home a second Oscar, winning the prize for Best Makeup and Hairstyling.

Naatu Naatu by M.M. Keeravaani and Chandrabose won the Oscar for Best Song from the Indian drama film RRR.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies
US exits WHO after nearly eight decades
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground