Turkish football powerhouse Galatasaray will play a charity match against Azerbaijan's Qarabag on March 26 to help earthquake victims in Türkiye.

Qarabag said on Twitter on Tuesday that Galatasaray will visit them in a friendly match in Baku, and all proceeds from the friendly match will be donated to those impacted by the February 6 quakes that rocked 11 Turkish provinces and killed over 48,000 people.

The match will be played at Baku Olympic Stadium, a 68,700-seat football venue that hosted the 2019 UEFA Europa League final and several games during the UEFA Euro 2020.

It will start at 1600GMT.

Galatasaray is one of the many Turkish football clubs that have banded together to help with earthquake relief efforts.

On March 12, Galatasaray released its new 2022-2023 special blackout kit made by Nike to support earthquake victims, and was worn in the team’s latest Turkish Super League clash against Kasimpasa.

The kit has special writing in yellow that reads 'Birlikte (Together) 1905', representing the club's plea for everyone to support the earthquake victims. The number 1905 is to mark the year Galatasaray was founded.