President Joe Biden has mourned with Asian American survivors of a mass shooting in a Los Angeles suburb and wielded his limited powers to tighten firearms controls, while pressuring Congress to "do something big."

A somber president addressed the immigrant community in Monterey Park on Tuesday, praising their resilience and recalling characteristics of each of the 11 people slaughtered in January during Lunar New Year celebrations.

"We remember and mourn today," Biden said. "But I'm here with you today to act."

Biden, whose own familiarity with grief is well known — his small daughter and wife were killed in a car crash in the 1970s and later his adult son died of cancer — touched on the everyday things he said hurt so much after the initial shock is gone; the way a closet still smells like a loved one, the sound of a laugh, the bend of a smile.

He recalled the strength of a loving "matriarch," a karaoke singing grandmother, and the 72-year-old manager and dance teacher at the Star Ballroom where the massacre occurred.

Applause broke out when Biden heralded Brandon Tsay, the 26-year-old who wrestled the gun from the shooter before he could open fire at a second ballroom.

"He found the courage to act," Biden said, also getting applause when he highlighted the best picture Oscar for "Everything Everywhere All At Once" — a sci-fi film centered on a Chinese American family that he said "made history."

Biden then urged Congress, where Republicans have pushed back for decades against stricter gun purchase laws, to take "responsibility" and to clamp down on the hugely popular semi-automatic, military style rifles most often used in mass shootings.

"Ban assault weapons," he urged to cheers from the audience of around 200 people. "Do it now. Enough! Do something. Do something big."

Background checks