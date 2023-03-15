Bankrupt Sri Lanka's hospitals have been crippled and transport disrupted as trade unions protested against the doubling of taxes to qualify for a crucial IMF bailout.

Schools cancelled term tests and outpatient departments at hospitals closed due to the work stoppage that involved more than 40 trade unions. Fewer vehicles were seen on roads.

The action came despite a ban on strikes imposed by President Ranil Wickremesinghe last month, and warnings that violators could lose their jobs.

"Anyone who violates the essential services order will face the full force of the law," cabinet spokesman Bandula Gunawardana had warned ahead of the nationwide action that also hit ports, posts and utilities.

Trade union spokesman Haritha Aluthge said talks with the authorities overnight ended inconclusively forcing them to go ahead with Wednesday's work stoppage.

The doubling of taxes were among the measures taken to qualify for a $2.9 billion rescue package from the International Monetary Fund.

Professionals have also joined the trade unions against the sharp increase in income taxes since January.

READ MORE: Sri Lanka expects IMF nod on bailout as China agrees to restructure loans

The executive board of the Washington-based lender of last resort is due to decide on Sri Lanka's rescue package on March 20.