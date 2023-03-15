Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol are hoping to mend the fraught ties that have defined bilateral relations over the past few years when they meet on Thursday.

Yoon's two-day visit to Japan will be the first such trip by a South Korean leader in 12 years.

"This visit ... will be an important milestone in the improvement of relations between South Korea and Japan which has been promo ted by the Yoon administration since inauguration," Yoon's national security adviser, Kim Sung-han, told a briefing on Tuesday.

Here is what is expected to be on the agenda:

'Shuttle diplocmacy'

Japan and Korea are expected to revive regular visits between the leaders in what has been called "shuttle diplomacy", according to a Yomiuri daily report citing Japanese government sources.

The last time the leader of either country visited the other's country was more than a decade ago, when then-President Lee Myung Bak travelled to Japan in 2011 before heading to remote islands that both nations claim as their own.

Relations subsequently deteriorated.

Kishida is considering visiting South Korea as early as this summer, Kyodo has reported.

Defence cooperation

Yoon said that he expects to "invigorate" security cooperation, including the intelligence-sharing General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) pact, which Seoul threatened to pull out of in 2019, in several written interviews with international media published on Tuesday.

The two countries and the United States are preparing to meet next month to discuss the possibility of setting up an information-sharing framework that would allow Japan and South Korea to share information on North Korean ballistic missile launches in real time, a Japanese defence ministry official told Reuters.