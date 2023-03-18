France is bracing for a weekend of protests after a second night of unrest sparked by President Emmanuel Macron imposing an unpopular pension overhaul without a parliament vote.

A peaceful rally kicked off on Saturday in the town of Compiegne north of Paris and a demonstration was planned in the capital for 6 pm local time (1700 GMT).

Macron's government on Thursday invoked a controversial executive power to force through the bill by decree, something that is legal under France's constitution.

The move has caused outrage among the political class as well as angry protests in the street, presenting the president with one of his biggest challenges less than a year into his second and final mandate.

Opposition lawmakers have filed two motions of no confidence in the government to be debated in parliament on Monday afternoon, according to parliamentary sources.

They hope to garner enough support to topple the cabinet and repeal the law to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64.

Unions have called for protests over the weekend ahead of another day of coordinated nationwide strikes and rallies against the bill next Thursday.

Overnight unrest

Thousands of people rallied in Paris opposite parliament on Friday to vent their frustration at the government imposing the reform, despite two months of strikes and demonstrations against the change.

Police moved in to disperse the crowd at nightfall after a fire was lit in Place de la Concorde.

Groups of people threw bottles and fireworks at the security forces, who responded by firing tear gas to try to clear the square. Police said they made 61 arrests.

In the southeastern city of Lyon, demonstrators tried to break into a town hall and set fire to the building, said police, who reported 36 arrests.

Opinion polls have shown around two-thirds of French people oppose the reform, which is also to require people to work longer for a full pension.