Egypt is set to host Israeli and Palestinian officials in the resort city of Sharm el Sheikh in a US and Jordanian backed effort to calm a surge of violence in the occupied West Bank.

The five-way meeting follows a February 26 US-brokered summit in Jordan, the first of its kind in years, that secured Israeli and Palestinian pledges to de-escalate but was challenged by factions on both sides and failed to halt violence on the ground.

The meeting in Sharm el Sheikh "aims to support dialogue between the Palestinian and Israeli sides to work to stop unilateral actions and escalation, and break the existing cycle of violence and achieve calm", a statement from Egypt's foreign ministry said.

This could "facilitate the creation of a climate suitable for the resumption of the peace process", it added.

Palestinian official Hussein al Sheikh tweeted that the meeting was meant to “demand an end to this continuous Israeli aggression against us.”

READ MORE: Israeli-Palestinian talks kick off in Jordan's Aqaba

Peace talks stalled since 2014