World Cup-winning Turkish-German midfielder Mesut Ozil has announced his retirement from football at the age of 34 on Wednesday.

The former Real Madrid and Arsenal player was a key member of Germany's World Cup-winning side in Brazil in 2014.

He retired from the squad in 2018 amid a political debate in Germany about an influx of migrants and after backlash over a photograph taken with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, saying he faced "racism and disrespect" over his Turkish ancestry.

"I've had the privilege to be a professional football player for almost 17 years now and I feel incredibly thankful for the opportunity," Ozil, who most recently played for Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir, said in a statement on Instagram.

"But in recent weeks and months, having also suffered some injuries, it's become more and more clear that it's time to leave the big stage of football."

Ozil made 645 club and international appearances, in which he scored 114 goals and had 222 assists.

He began his senior career with Schalke 04 in Germany, before moving to Werder Bremen. His performances earned him a call up to Germany's squad for the 2010 World Cup, where he helped his team reach the semi-finals.